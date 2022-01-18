Bears complete interview with Eliot Wolf for G.M. vacancy

Getty Images

The Chicago Bears announced they have completed an interview with New England Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf for their open general manager position.

Wolf has been with the Patriots for the last two seasons after a two-year stint as the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Browns. Wolf, the son of Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf, spent most of his career with the Packers. He began with the club as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and progressed to director of football operations for the 2016-17 seasons. He left to join the Browns when he was passed over in favor of Brian Gutekunst when the Packers looked for a replacement for Ted Thompson as G.M.

Wolf is one of at least a dozen people the Bears have requested to interview for their general manager position after relieving Ryan Pace of his duties earlier this month.

The Bears have already interview Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New Orleans Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland, Indianapolis Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Buffalo Bills G.M. Joe Schoen and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

They have also requested interviews with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan, Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, Miami Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

The Bears have also interviewed in-house candidate, assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.