Bears interviewing Byron Leftwich this week

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has more on his plate than just preparing for the Rams this week.

Leftwich will also interview for the Bears’ head-coaching vacancy, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The interview will take place on either Thursday or Friday.

That will be Leftwich’s second interview of the postseason. He previously interviewed with the Jaguars.

The NFL allows assistant coaches on playoff teams that won in the wild card round to interview this week, but if the Buccaneers beat the Rams on Sunday, Leftwich would not be able to interview with any teams next week, as league rules restrict those interviews so that assistants can focus on the conference championship games.

The 42-year-old Leftwich was a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2003 and was an NFL quarterback for 10 seasons. This is his third season as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator.