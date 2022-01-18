Broncos complete in-person interview with Kellen Moore

Getty Images

The Broncos completed an interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the Dallas area on Tuesday.

Broncos General Manager George Paton and the team’s search committee now have interviewed four candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn follows tonight.

Moore, who has four years of NFL coaching experience, has spent the past three seasons as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator. He led the top-ranked total offense and top-ranked scoring offense in 2021, though they managed only 17 points and 307 yards in the wild card loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Moore is a former Boise State and NFL quarterback who joined Dallas’ coaching staff in 2018 as the quarterbacks coach. He quickly was promoted to offensive coordinator.

During his time leading the offense, the Cowboys have had five players named to a combined seven Pro Bowls.

Denver previously interviewed Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.