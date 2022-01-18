Budda Baker out of hospital, cleared to return to Arizona

Getty Images

Cardinals safety Budda Baker spent Monday night in a Los Angeles hospital after being injured in the team’s loss to the Rams, but he sent a positive update on his condition on Tuesday morning and another came later in the day.

The Cardinals announced that Baker has been released from the hospital after continued evaluation and testing led to him being cleared to return home. The team shared a picture of Baker en route to Arizona.

Baker was injured after a collision with Rams running back Cam Akers led to his head slamming into the ground. He was secured to a backboard before being transported off the field and to the hospital.

The Cardinals said Baker was diagnosed with a concussion and it’s good to see that he’s continuing to recover well.