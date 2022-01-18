Budda Baker says “I am doing good” after collision with Cam Akers

USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker left Monday night’s Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams secured to a stretcher after a violent collision with running back Cam Akers.

The left side of Baker’s head to the brunt of Akers’ impact as he slammed off the turf and remained down on the field for several minutes. He was treated on the field, secured to a backboard and stretched to a waiting ambulance to be taken to the hospital. The Cardinals said that Baker sustained a concussion but had full feeling in his extremities and was fully alert and communicative.

“Thank you all for the prayers. I am doing good 🙏🏾,” Baker wrote on his Twitter account early Tuesday morning.

Akers, who got off the ground following the impact and gestured in Baker’s direction, also sent out a tweet wishing the best for Baker and said he was unaware he’d been injured in the collision.

“Prays up to Budda 🙏🏾. I didn’t know he was hurt after the play but I have nothing but respect for him,” Akers wrote.