Chargers interviewed Thomas McGaughey for ST coordinator

The Chargers have started talking to candidates to fill their special teams coordinator opening.

Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News reports that they have interviewed Thomas McGaughey for the job. McGaughey has spent the last four seasons in the same role with the Giants and remains tied with the team, but he’s started looking for a new job since the team fired head coach Joe Judge last week.

The Chargers fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton last week after one year on the job. It’s the only change to head coach Brandon Staley’s staff that has been announced since the end of the season.

McGaughey is also a candidate for the special teams job with the Panthers. He spent three seasons in Carolina before moving to the Giants.