Dak Prescott apologizes for his comments about fans throwing objects at officials

USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did the wrong thing, condoning fans throwing objects at game officials. On Tuesday, Dak did the right thing, apologizing for his remarks.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday,” Prescott said on Twitter. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair. . . . I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter. . . . That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry.”

Dak’s apology comes in the wake of a strong statement from the NBA Referees Association criticizing his words.

Good move by Dak to walk back what he said and to apologize. No one should throw items at anyone during sporting events, for any reason. Dak spoke out in frustration. Two days later, he cleaned up the mess.