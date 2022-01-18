Derrick Henry cleared for contact practice today, decision on game status coming later this week

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is taking another big step toward playing on Saturday against the Bengals.

Henry will practice in pads today, coach Mike Vrabel said, and how well he does in a contact practice will go a long way toward determining whether and how much he can play on Saturday.

“I think that’s a good step for him to have contact,” Vrabel said of Henry. “It’s been a while since he’s had contact and had to do these things that come close to replicating what’s going to be asked of him in a football game. We’ll have a week to work, see how he feels and make a decision.”

Henry was leading the NFL in rushing when he suffered the foot injury that ended his regular season on October 31. The Titans would love to have him back in the postseason, and it looks increasingly likely that they will.