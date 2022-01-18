Dolphins set to interview Mike McDaniel Wednesday

Getty Images

The Dolphins are slated for a head coaching interview on Wednesday.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the team is scheduled to speak to 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. With McDaniel and the 49ers preparing for a divisional round game against the Packers this week, the interview will take place remotely.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is also set for an interview on Wednesday. Ryans is scheduled to speak with the Vikings.

McDaniel became the 49ers offensive coordinator this season after spending the last four years as their run game coordinator. He worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan with Houston, Washington, Cleveland, and Atlanta before coming with him to San Francisco.