Giants are expected to interview Ryan Poles a second time

Getty Images

The Giants completed their first round of interviews with General Manager candidates on Monday and they aren’t wasting any time moving on to a second round.

Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen is interviewing with the team again on Tuesday and there’s word of another candidate who is on track for another chance to meet withthe team as well. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is expected to sit down with the team again as well.

The Bears and Vikings have also shown interest in Poles for their G.M. openings. He was a finalist for the Panthers job last year.

Given the sustained success of the Chiefs, it’s easy to understand why all three teams would be interested in seeing if Poles is the right man to push them closer to that level.