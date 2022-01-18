J.J. Watt calls first season in Arizona a “massive failure” for the Cardinals

Getty Images

Well, this won’t help Kliff Kingsbury’s cause.

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who came back from a variety of injuries to unexpectedly play in Monday night’s wild-card game, had a harsh assessment of his first season with the Cardinals.

“It was a massive failure, from what we were capable of doing, to what we showed we can do, to today,” Watt said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “There is no other way to describe it.”

The end result — 10-7 record and a playoff berth — is something plenty of teams would have taken this year. But given the potential the team showed in a 10-2 start, something happened to make it all fall apart.

Watt is signed through 2022, at a base salary of $11.25 million, a roster bonus of $2.25 million, and a cap number of $15.9 million. At signing, $5.5 million of his 2022 compensation was fully guaranteed.