Jimmy Garoppolo says he will feel his injuries but is confident of playing

Jimmy Garoppolo was asked Tuesday whether his thumb or his shoulder hurt worse.

“Yes,” he answered to laughter.

The 49ers quarterback entered Sunday’s game with a torn ligament in his right thumb. He left with a slight sprain of his throwing shoulder.

Garoppolo injured his shoulder in the second quarter of the win over Dallas while trying to protect his thumb as he hit the ground.

“Got thrown down, went to put my hand out, and sort of had it in my head if my thumb hit I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Garoppolo said. “So, yeah, tried to catch it with my elbow a little bit and just jammed the shoulder up. Yeah, that was about it.”

In the second half, Garoppolo completed only 5 of 11 passes for 39 yards with an interception that allowed the Cowboys back in the game. The 49ers held on for a 23-17 victory.

“If you’re a quarterback, it affects every throw,” Garoppolo said. “It definitely had some impact, but if I’m out there and being put in that spot, I’ve still got to make the plays that I normally make. No excuses or anything like that. The injury is what it is. We’re all dealing with stuff now.”

The 49ers are practicing tonight, and Kyle Shanahan said in the afternoon that Garoppolo would have a limited practice. Garoppolo was limited on the first practice day last week before two full practices.

He said he expects to start Saturday against the Packers.

“Yeah, we’ll feel it out throughout the week,” Garoppolo said. “Just feeling good right now.”