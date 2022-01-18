Joe Schoen undergoing second interview for Giants G.M.

Getty Images

The Giants have begun their second round of interviews for General Manager.

According to multiple reports, New York is meeting with Bills assistant General Manager Joe Schoen for an in-person interview on Tuesday.

Schoen is completing his fifth season with the Bills as assistant G.M., joining the team alongside G.M. Brandon Beane in 2017. Before heading to Buffalo, Schoen spent several years with the Dolphins in a variety of scouting roles before ascending to the team’s director of player personnel in 2014.

The Bears have also met with Schoen about their G.M. role.

That Schoen is meeting with the Giants for a second time is an indication that he’s a serious contender for New York’s job.