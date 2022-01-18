Jonathan Gannon set to interview with Texans, Broncos, Vikings this week

Getty Images

The Eagles are done playing, but it will still be a busy week for their defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Gannon is in the mix for three head coaching jobs around the league and he will get his chance to make his case for all three teams in the next three days. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Gannon has interviews lined up with the Texans on Tuesday, the Broncos on Wednesday, and the Vikings on Thursday.

The final two interviews will come with familiar faces. Broncos General Manager George Paton worked for the Vikings when Gannon was an assistant on former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s staff, so the meetings with both Denver and Minnesota will not have to spend much time on introductory chatter.

Gannon has only spent one year as a coordinator, so jumping to a head coaching job would represent a big leap forward. It’s not an unprecedented one, however. Brandon Staley landed the Chargers head coaching job last year with the same level of experience as a coordinator under his belt.