Kyler Murray: “Disappointing” we couldn’t make it competitive

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt called the team’s season a “massive failure” after Monday night’s 34-11 loss to the Rams was in the books and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed with that assessment when it was his turn to meet with the media.

Murray said that the goal of the team is to win the Super Bowl and they didn’t come as close to that result as it looked like they would when they opened the season with a 7-0 record. They lost four of their final six games to fall out of first place in the NFC West and found themselves down 28-0 on Monday night before they finally got on the scoreboard.

Murray said “I wish I could tell you” why things went south for the team and lamented how short they came up during his first postseason outing.

“It’s disappointing that we didn’t make it a game and come out and play the football we know we’re capable of playing, that’s really the most disappointing part,” Murray said. “Losing is one thing, but when you don’t even make it competitive, it’s another thing. . . . I put a lot on my shoulders, put a lot on myself and to dream of this moment and then be in the playoffs, the first game of the playoffs and then to play the way I did, to play the way we did, it’s, like I said, disappointing.”

Murray didn’t have much to say in response to questions about what the Cardinals should do this offseason, but changes will surely be coming as the team tries to find a formula that brings as much success late in a season as it does in the opening weeks.