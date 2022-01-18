Kyler Murray makes weak closing argument for second contract

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2022
The primary goal for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Monday night was, obviously, to win his first ever NFL playoff game. An important secondary objective lingered just below the surface.

With Murray eligible for a second contract, he needed a strong performance to position himself for a major deal in the 2022 offseason.

Last night’s showing will make it very difficult for Murray to get Josh Allen money or Dak Precott money or Patrick Mahomes money or any money close to the money paid at the top of the market. The most jarring aspect of Murray’s performance came from the lack of runs. Two carries, six yards.

With the season on the line, two carries for six yards can’t be the final stat line for the most dynamic running quarterback in football.

Look at what the Bills did on Saturday night. Josh Allen set the tone with a 26-yard sprint on the opening drive. Utilizing the run threat gets defenses on their heels, opening up the passing game just a little bit more because they’re watching and waiting to be gashed again by a fleet-footed quarterback who decides to tuck and run, either by design before the snap or on the fly.

Two carries. Six yards. It can’t happen, especially with receiver DeAndre Hopkins not present to draw extra attention.

Murray generally ran less in 2021, with his averaging attempts per game falling from 8.3 in 2020 to 6.2 in 2021. Before last night, however, he never had fewer than four attempts on the season. He last had only two attempts in the final game of the 2020 regular season, an 18-7 loss to the Rams.

Perhaps his ankle is still bothering him. Or maybe the game plan was to zig when the Rams expected a zag. Regardless, coach Kliff Kingsbury was expecting Murray to play the biggest game of his career. The end result was a far cry from that.

It creates a real question as to whether the Cardinals will offer him a contract now, or whether they’ll wait until after he completes his fourth season. If it’s the latter, the question then becomes whether Murray will be happy with that development, given that he’s still playing under a CBA-limited rookie deal when he has shown he can perform at a high level.

For 99.9 percent of all NFL quarterbacks, the unhappiness of a player under contract for multiple years doesn’t matter. For Murray, who was a top-10 pick in the MLB draft and who is still only 24, he continues to have a solid alternative for making big money as a pro athlete.

  1. While he’s still young enough, he may want to chase that baseball career instead.

  2. I don’t want to sound like an old man, but did people really think that NFL level defensive coordinators weren’t going to figure out these run-first, undersized QBs? I mean, sure, superstars like Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson will thrive, but there is a reason the NFL prioritized at least average to above average height, pocket presence and arm talent for quarterbacks all this time.

    Players who want to succeed without those things had better be super elite athletically, and we are going to find out that list wasn’t as long as we may have thought it was.

  4. At this point, Baseball isn’t a great alternative to making millions. It typically takes around 7 years after signing a pro contract to really start getting paid as a Baseball player. Is Kyler Murray really going to leave Football to ride a bus in the minor leagues for a few years? Besides scrub QB money is way more than any Baseball player makes until they hit free agency…which for Murray would be after turning 30.

  5. “The most dynamic running quarterback in football.” Really??!!! I think 99.9% of folks would be with me when I say Lamar!

  7. It still boggles my mind that people are surprised that when a quarterback doesn’t have any time at all in the pocket that they get happy feet and play terribly. The Rams front for positively dominated the Cardinals. They even dominated them at times when they only rushed 3. Of course Kyler was seeing ghosts.

    It’s almost like an offensive line is very important in this sport.

  8. Omg how overblown can you get. The kid was rookie of the year in year one with a bad team around him., and has went to two pro bowls the last two years. The Cards have always had trouble finding a long term franchise QB. They will gladly pay Murray huge money. One bad game shouldn’t discount what this kid has done.

  10. Wait, and what has Dak Prescott done to show that he’s deserving of a Dak Prescott deal?

  11. Poor coaching hurt them. All the talent in the world and they can’t win 1 playoff game against a division rival. Sad.

  12. Murray isn’t worth Josh Allen money, I don’t think he’s worth the contract Kirk Cousins received, neither is Kirk.

    Cardinals are known to pay bad QB’s.

  14. Maybe you’re considering Lamar a running back, which is understandable, but objectively, Jackson is a more dynamic “QB” on the ground than Murray.

  17. Great summary. The game at playoff level is too fast for Murray right now. Until his mental acuity can take in all the nuances of playing QB he will be in panic mode. That may never happen. Very few QB’s get in that zone….Yes, Kingsbury didn’t come to the game in the right mindset. You have to start off by taking it to them. You can’t play defense with your offense. Take advantage of their weaknesses, attack their strengths, and smash them in the mouth. Disruption of their game plan is key to winning at playoff level. Shock & Awe…Make them try to improvise….On another note glad see Buda Baker released a video from the hospital!

  18. Kyler didn’t play well but he also faced a better defensive front than Josh Allen did. It was a bad matchup for the Cardinals.

