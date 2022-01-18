Lerentee McCray faces felony charge of fleeing police

Getty Images

Jaguars linebacker Lerentee McCray was arrested in Florida on Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit that began when he allegedly refused to pull over for officers.

McCray faces a second-degree felony charge of fleeing/eluding police with disregard of safety to person or property and he was also cited for speeding. He was booked into Lake County Jail and released after posting a $5,000 bond.

“We are aware of the situation and are gathering more information,” the Jaguars said in a statement, via ESPN.com. “We have no further comment at this time.”

A Fruitland Park Police Department police report says an officer initiated a traffic stop early on Sunday morning after observing a vehicle going 88 mph in a 50 mph zone, but the driver did not stop after making “an expletive hand gesture using their middle finger.” A pursuit reportedly reached speeds over 100 mph before officers called off the chase.

McCray was eventually found by officers in Tavares, Florida after coming to a stop and being found in what the report says appeared to be an “altered mental status.” He was taken to a hospital before being taken into custody.