Malik McDowell arrested for public exposure and assaulting a deputy

Getty Images

Malik McDowell, a second-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017 whose career was derailed by an ATV accident before re-emerging as a 16-game starter with the Browns this year, has been arrested in Florida.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, McDowell was arrested for public exposure and beating a deputy. Per the police report obtained by the Sun-Sentinel, it was allegedly a “violent attack” that left the deputy “dazed.”

The arrest occurred on Monday, in Deerfield Beeach. McDowell has been accused of exposing himself in public, resisting arrest with violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

The police report indicates that the incident began after a call was received that a man was walking naked near a school.

McDowell has had several run-ins with law enforcement, including a September 2017 DUI and a December 2017 allegation of disorderly conduct. In February 2019, he was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and assault. The league suspended him two games.

The police report indicates that McDowell remains on probation in Michigan, which will create a separate set of legal issues for McDowell.