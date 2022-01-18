Manningcast caps first year with accidental “S” bomb from Peyton

Getty Images

The first year of the Manningcast on ESPN featured plenty of social-media buzz, not-great ratings, and a handful of moments that were largely unprecedented from the broadcasters of an NFL game.

The 10-episode run ended with Peyton Manning uttering in the midst of an issue with his audio, “Can’t hear shit.” Everyone who was watching did.

“Nevermind,” Eli Manning said after his throw to Peyton drew the accidental “S” bomb.

Prior weeks included Eli flashing a double-barreled middle finger, and guest Marshawn Lynch going with multiple “S” bombs before a walk-off “F” bomb.

The FCC has no jurisdiction over cable broadcasts. For the prior incidents, there were half-hearted efforts to apologize. Last night, it wasn’t even mentioned.

In today’s world, no one really cares about periodic profanity. Real life is rated R. I first heard the “F” word as a first-grader at a Catholic school. And, as Simms says whenever he inadvertently lets one fly in the presence of a child, “Kid’s gotta learn sometime.”

To the extent anyone hasn’t learned those words elsewhere, Peyton, Eli, and Marshawn did their part during the 2021 season.