Matthew Stafford on first playoff victory: I’m just excited for our team

In his 13th season as a pro but first with the Rams, Matthew Stafford has cleared an elusive hurdle — his first postseason win.

Stafford got it with Los Angeles’ 34-11 drubbing of division-rival Arizona. And he did it by playing clean football, recording his first turnover-free game since the Rams defeated the Cardinals back in Week 14.

But after the game, Stafford didn’t say much bout what his first playoff win meant on a personal level, instead deflecting credit to his teammates and coaches.

“I’m just excited for our team to get the win,” Stafford said. “Obviously, what a team effort. I mean, our defense played outstanding tonight. Special teams basically set up a score with Johnny [Hekker] pinning him down there. Did a great job on field goals. And we were good enough on offense to score some points and come away with the win. Just happy to be moving on.

“I think [getting a first playoff win] means a lot more to you guys and all that. I just want to be a part of this team and help us win. I trust in myself, trust in my abilities, trust in my teammates. [I] go out there and play and let the chips fall where they may.”

Stafford did set a Rams postseason record for passer rating, as he finished the game 13-of-17 for 202 yards with a pair of touchdowns. That worked out to a 154.5 rating, just under the perfect mark of 158.3.

“I felt like I was putting the ball in the right place for the majority of the night,” Stafford said. “Had to throw one away towards Coop one time. But other than that, I felt like the ball was going to the right place in a pretty good spot. Our guys made great plays.

“That’s how I expect to go out and play every game. Doesn’t always happen that way, but just felt good out there, felt comfortable. Our team played great.”