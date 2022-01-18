Mike Tomlin: Steelers are proceeding with the assumption that Ben Roethlisberger is retired

Getty Images

Although Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t made a formal retirement announcement, there’s little doubt that he has played his last game.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin acknowledged today that the plan is that Roethlisberger will not be a Steeler in 2022.

“We are proceeding with that assumption,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin said that Steelers backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins will be given an opportunity to show what they can do, but he made clear that nothing will be handed to either of them.

“Both guys, Mason and Dwayne, have had their moments, but they’ll have to prove that,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin said he and General Manager Kevin Colbert will talk about finding quarterbacks in free agency and the draft.

“All options are on the table,” Tomlin said. “I enjoy working with Kevin this time of year.”

Whatever direction they go in to find a new quarterback, Tomlin and Colbert will be making perhaps the most important personnel decision the Steelers have made since they drafted Roethlisberger.