Mike Tomlin: We took a step back offensively, but optimistic about Matt Canada

The Steelers are moving forward with the belief that they’ll have a new starting quarterback next season, but it doesn’t sound like they’re planning to make a change with their offensive coordinator.

Matt Canada took over that role for the 2021 season and the team finished 21st in points scored during the regular season. In a Tuesday press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said that he did not want to express “satisfaction with any component” of the unit’s work while also saying that he believes Canada can push things in a better direction in his second season.

“I’m optimistic about Matt and what he’s capable of doing,” Tomlin said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I acknowledge that we took a step back. There are some obvious, tangible reasons why that occurred. I’m not going to get into all of that. I’m not going to seek comfort in that. We’ve got to be better. We intend to be. And that’s going to require a lot of planning and work, players and coaches.”

While Tomin didn’t want to get into the reasons why he felt the team took a step backward, it doesn’t feel like a stretch to think personnel factored into that assessment. That makes finding a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger who can push the offense forward all the more important as the Steelers turn the page on that chapter of their franchise’s history.