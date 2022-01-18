NBA referees condemn Dak Prescott’s recent comments about fans throwing items at officials

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2022, 6:38 PM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t said anything about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s comments that condoned, if not welcomed, the throwing of items by fans at game officials. The NFL Referees Association hasn’t said anything, either.

Chiming in, surprisingly, is the NBA Referees Association.

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” the NBRA said on Twitter. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”

Prescott hasn’t walked back his comments. On Monday, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said there’s no place in the game for throwing items at officials.

Jones is right. It’s a criminal act, and it could injure the intended target of the attack, or a bystander. Technology exists to spot those who engaged in such conduct. They should be identify, and they should be banned from any further NFL events.

Prescott should also find a way to send a clear message to fans that they should not, under any circumstances, throw objects at anyone.

Permalink 35 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

35 responses to “NBA referees condemn Dak Prescott’s recent comments about fans throwing items at officials

  1. You would expect more from a $40 million per year franchise quarterback but, as everyone knows, Dak is a fraud. He should be ashamed of himself.

  2. I live in the DFW area and until now i really thought Dak was at least a decent guy. You have to be a real scumbag to make the comments he made.

  4. Dak seemed like a punk on hard knocks. Didn’t like him then, don’t like him now. So not classy.

  5. Referees also shouldnt ruin post season games but i dont hear their unions discussing that.

  6. OMG Really? First, okay, Dak was upset and said something stupid. But the notion that he needs to say something so people are clear NOT to break the law is….ridiculous. The fans were unhappy too. Yeah, I don’t blame them for being upset, but they are likely adults that face the consequences of breaking the law. Yup, there is a way with technology to find out who did it. Let the authorities use that, and let them do their job. Dak is the QB of the Dallas Cowboys. We should let him do his job, and that doen’t include being the fans’ mommy. Errr…at least I hope not.

  7. When I learned Prescott didn’t know to hand the ball to an official after failing to forewarn the same official of the play they were running, I thought he wasn’t very bright. After condoning the behavior of mouth-breathing knuckle-draggers, he’s chiseled his legacy in-stone: Dumb as a rock.

  8. Fans shouldn’t be throwing stuff at the refs, but at the same time officiating has been horrible and you’d have to be naïve to think something like this could never happen after a controversial call. The NFL should have never let the bad officiating get to this point

  9. The way the NFL has embraced criminals in recent years maybe they should identify and reward these fans with free season tickets and free Super Bowl tickets.

  10. The way Dak went about this was bad- really bad.

    Makes one wonder, for a guy like Dak, who has tried so hard to appear as a team guy and carefully manage his public persona, that the mask didn’t slip off for a minute there.

  11. I’ll admit it. I’ve thrown stuff at officials on my tv plenty of times. It usually cleans up with some Windex, but one time I had to replace a cracked 65″ Samsung.

  12. When a star athlete encourages violence against others – unapologetically – it is a statement about where we are as a culture. The fact that Dak is unwilling to take responsibility for his failure as a quarterback at the end of the game speak for itself. He is not the leader everybody thought he was. Eventually, character is revealed when the chips are down. He makes excuses instead of being accountable for his actions. Being a $40 million a year victim will forever tarnish any legacy Dak was attempting create. Blaming others is the bane of our culture right now.

  13. Aside from just being a dumb thing to say in general, does Dak realize that there will be officials at every single one of his games for the rest of his career? These guys aren’t going to forget this. Good luck getting those 50/50 calls in the future, Dak. Late hit in on the QB? Nope. Didn’t see it and it’s not reviewable.

  16. Looks like the shine is off of the “Golden Boy “ Dak.
    He’s going to need to do a lot of fancy dancing to get out of this one. The best thing he has going for him is that his season is over. If he can lay low until this summer, people may forget this.

  18. @Buford’s Bucs
    People aren’t bashing him because he didn’t tell a certain number of Dallas fans what not to do. They’re up in arms because when asked about what they had already done he publicly condoned and encouraged their dispicable behavior.
    Big difference.

  19. Dak fits right into the repugnant attitude of the Cowboys’ organization and its fans. They act like they DESERVE the Lombardi Trophy when, if fact, they haven’t come close to EARNING it first.

  22. Dakota has proven he is unworthy of being a professional athlete. His actions after the fact suggest he is a spoiled, entitled snowflake who cannot accept responsibility for stupid actions.

    I am reminded of a situation with Joe Theisman of the Washington franchise who had one play that was called by Joe Gibbs and he ran another because he felt the other was a better play. Theisman was right and he made the play for positive outcome. Dakota had a chance to do the right thing and to use his professional talent against a move that lacked commonsense by either his head coach or sniveling offensive coordinator. Dakota could have shown he was a competitor.

    He chose to phone it in and to run the play as called without giving the play a full review as to what would be needed to make it a success. And while Dakota did not call the play, he is the one who executed it so poorly that even a high school student would be lambasted.

    And now the miscreant has the nerve to approve of cowardly Cowfools throwing things on the field to show their disapproval with the refs?

    What should happen is Dakota be put in stockades and for Dallas fans to throw things at his balding head so he’ll get a clue on how to be a man and to stand on his own two feet and to accept what it takes to be a man.

    Tony Romo no longer is the choker that cost his team the most important victory. Now we have the idiot, the blithering idiot, Dakota, who failed to do the simplest aspects of his job as he should. And then he has the nerve to support unlawful fan conduct?

    What are you going to do about this NFL and Dallas? It is time you start doing more than pandering to your stupid snowflakes and to demand they act like they are grown up and have an ounce of maturity!

  23. Dak Prescott is the poster boy for victim consciousness. We’ve all lived through that at some point in our lives, but when you are a team leader with such influence in our culture… you’ve got to man up. He claims to be sensitive. Fine, then use sensitivity as a strength. Dak is exposing himself as operating on lower vibrational consciousness.

  25. Not a Dallas fan. But come on. How many times has a football fan after refs blew a game wanted to or wished someone would throw something at them? Not bottles or batteries or anything just something that wouldn’t injure them.

  26. DAK= Dumb AZZ Kid…what a scumbag lowlife. Bottles and other types of debris should not be thrown at refs for making the right call or any other reason.

  27. I applaud Dak Prescott. At least he didn’t send a mob of terrorists to the US Capitol to try to overthrow the United States Government. How’d the NBA refs feel about that?

  28. Dak is as bright as most Cowboy fans! They can’t realize something is their own ignorance! I can only hope this happens for many more years to come!

  29. When you’re that dumb and you know you made a mistake of that magnitude in front of the entire world, you do what any half-wit weasel in his situation would do………..you shift the focus onto others.

    With every possible combination of words in the English language, in that moment of accountability, that’s what he came up with. We now know for certain who and what Dak Prescott is. I’m bummed his ankle injury wasn’t career-ending.

  32. So how does the NBA Officials feel about the Uyghurs Concentration camps in China, one of the NBA’s biggest customers? I’ll wait……

  33. charliecharger says:
    January 18, 2022 at 7:07 pm
    I applaud Dak Prescott. At least he didn’t send a mob of terrorists to the US Capitol to try to overthrow the United States Government. How’d the NBA refs feel about that?
    ————————————–

    He lives rent-free in your head…..lol….smh…..

  34. I’m absolutely tired of people comparing Tony Romo to Dak. I never saw Tony Romo play scared. That dude was willing to sling it all over the field and his receivers didn’t have to be wide open for Romo to throw it to them and give his team a chance. Say what you will but the dude had guts.

  35. Much to do about nothing. The salary cap and Dak’s huge salary is the undoing of the Cowboys. Not some trash thrown on the field. Get read for a hard 7 seven years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.