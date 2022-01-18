NBA referees condemn Dak Prescott’s recent comments about fans throwing items at officials

Getty Images

The NFL hasn’t said anything about Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s comments that condoned, if not welcomed, the throwing of items by fans at game officials. The NFL Referees Association hasn’t said anything, either.

Chiming in, surprisingly, is the NBA Referees Association.

“The NBRA condemns the comments by Dak Prescott condoning violence against game officials,” the NBRA said on Twitter. “As an NFL leader, he should know better. We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future.”

Prescott hasn’t walked back his comments. On Monday, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said there’s no place in the game for throwing items at officials.

Jones is right. It’s a criminal act, and it could injure the intended target of the attack, or a bystander. Technology exists to spot those who engaged in such conduct. They should be identify, and they should be banned from any further NFL events.

Prescott should also find a way to send a clear message to fans that they should not, under any circumstances, throw objects at anyone.