NFT of Antonio Brown exit video yields only $20,000

Getty Images

Some thought it would sell for $1.5 million. That estimate came up only $1.48 million short.

Via Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the NFT of the Antonio Brown MetLife Stadium exit video sold at auction for roughly $20,000.

The specific price was six ethereum, a cryptocurrency currently worth about 20 grand.

The video was shot from the stands, showing Brown removing his pads and storming off the field during a January 2 game against the Jets.

The final price underscores a fundamental truth regarding any and all commodities that become available for sale. Anything is worth whatever someone will pay for it. The most anyone would pay for the NFT of the AB video was $20,000. So that’s what it was and is worth.