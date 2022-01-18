Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, Jimmy Garoppolo officially limited

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo expects to start Saturday against the Packers despite right shoulder and right thumb injuries. He officially was limited in Tuesday’s walk-through practice.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa remains in concussion protocol, so he was listed as a non-participant. Defensive lineman Jordan Willis (ankle) also didn’t practice.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) and linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) were limited.

The 49ers held off the Cowboys 23-17 despite Bosa playing only 23 of 72 snaps and Warner 59.

Warner expressed optimism at his availability for this weekend.

“I think just the fact that the MRI results came back great. It was good news for sure, and just the way I’ve been feeling gives me a lot of confidence for Saturday,” Warner said, via Kirk Larrabee of 49erswebzone.com.