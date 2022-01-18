Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson return “more than likely would not be the case”

Getty Images

Last week, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio had not much to say about quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday morning, Caserio said plenty more.

Appearing on Sports Radio 610, Caserio was asked whether the potential hiring of Brian Flores to be the coach would possibly result in Watson sticking around. Via the Houston Chronicle, Caserio said “that more than likely would not be the case.”

It would be a shocker if Watson stays, regardless of whether the next coach is Flores or even Dabo Swinney. The bridge has been both burned and blown to smithereens. Beyond Watson not wanting to be there, the organization likely has misgiving about keeping Watson, given his off-field legal issues.

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio said.

They could have traded him before the 2021 deadline in early November, but they didn’t. The question now becomes whether they can get an acceptable deal as the official start of the new league year approaches, on March 16. An unofficial deal can be done at any time; chances are that the quarterback carousel will start to spin once the coaching carousel stops.

Watson has a no-trade clause, which gives him leverage. He also has a fully-guaranteed salary of $35 million, which gives him more leverage. Indeed, it’s one thing for the Texans to pay Watson $10 million to not play in 2021. It’s quite another to pay him another $35 million to not play in 2022.

At some point, Caserio needs to make a move. He can’t, however, unless Watson approves it. Watson may end up going only where he wants to go. Where that is will depend on where the new coaches land, and what the new coaches want.