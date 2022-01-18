Nick Caserio on wearing headset during games: You want to make sure you try to get things right

Getty Images

During a December press conference, then-Texans head coach David Culley discussed his in-game communications with General Manager Nick Caserio after being asked about Caserio being on a coaching headset on Sundays.

Culley said the conversations covered the team’s approaches to situational football and that “being able to have those things ahead of time allows us and allows our play callers to be able to do the things that they need to do.”

Caserio would also be on a headset when he worked with the Patriots and he said on Sports Radio 610 on Tuesday that there’s “no big mystery” involved in having an analytics or personnel person involved in such communications. He said his title means his participation got “a little bit magnified,” but that the goal “is to provide clarity” about the decisions the team is making in games.

“This year, it was more just listening, observing,” Caserio said. “It there was things that came up during the game that we needed to talk about, situationally, then we would communicate that. My philosophy and goal has always been to just provide information where necessary, be a resource and be as helpful as possible, whatever that constitution is. I’m a very amenable person, very open-minded. But ultimately, you just want to make sure you try to get things right in the course of the game. And candidly, there’s been times when I’ve been wrong and I’ve made a lot of mistakes as well, so we all try to learn from that.”

Culley won’t be on the other end of the headset after getting fired last week, but it doesn’t sound like Caserio’s planning to change the team’s mode of operation with a new head coach in place.