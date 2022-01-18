Packers are the betting favorite to win the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Eight teams remain in the hunt for a Super Bowl trophy. Who’s the favorite to win it?

According to the Points Bet sports book, the Packers are the current favorites, at +375. (Bet $100 to win $375.) The Chiefs are next, at +400.

The Bills come in third at +500, following by the Bucs at +550, the Rams at +700, the Titans at +900, the 49ers at +1100, and the Bengals at +1200.

The Titans are an intriguing option at 9-1, given the likely return of running back Derrick Henry this weekend.

Regardless, someone is three wins away from hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Who do you think it will be? Make your prediction in the comments.