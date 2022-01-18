Ravens re-sign Kevon Seymour

USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Kevon Seymour wound up playing a big role for the Ravens in the final weeks of the season and his performance was good enough for the team to ensure he’ll stick around for the 2022 campaign.

The Ravens announced that they re-signed Seymour on Monday. He was set to become a free agent in March.

Seymour signed to the practice squad early in the season and was added to the active roster in November. Injuries in the secondary led to him making a pair of starts and playing the majority of the team’s defensive snaps in the final four weeks of the season.

He played nine games altogether and finished the year with 25 tackles, a sack, and a pass defensed.

Cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett remain on track for unrestricted free agency in Baltimore. Chris Westry is set for restricted free agency.