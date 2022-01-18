Report: Vikings request interview with Raheem Morris

Getty Images

The Vikings are set to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles for their head coaching vacancy this week and they would reportedly also like to speak with the guy running the defense for Tampa’s divisional round opponents.

According to multiple reports, the Vikings have requested an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. It’s the first reported interview request for Morris in this hiring cycle.

Morris joined the Rams this season and ran a defense that helped the team secure the NFC West title. They also shut down the Cardinals in Monday night’s 34-11 win in Los Angeles.

Morris closed out last season as the interim head coach for the Falcons and went 17-31 over three seasons as the Buccaneers head coach. He was fired after the 2011 season and spent time coaching in Washington before moving on to Atlanta and Los Angeles.