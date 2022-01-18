Should other teams interview Rich Bisaccia?

Getty Images

When considering the promotion of a coordinator to a head-coaching job, NFL teams make a projection. Can the coach thrive in a much different job?

One candidate who has yet to generate real interest has shown that he can do the job of head coach. Rich Bisaccia, thrust into the role of interim coach of the Raiders after the forced resignation of Jon Gruden, helped guide the Raiders through adversity and dysfunction and into a playoff berth, capped nearly by an upset win over the Bengas.

While Bisaccia will get perfunctory consideration from the Raiders (the firing of G.M. Mike Mayock dramatically hurts his chances), why shouldn’t Bisaccia get interviews elsewhere? He’s shown that he can do the job. His players love him.

Again, we’re not saying with him (or anyone else) that they should be hired. But as teams cast a wide net when it comes to considering candidates, why not consider Bisaccia?