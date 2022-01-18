“Super” wild card round wasn’t

Posted by Mike Florio on January 18, 2022, 9:31 AM EST
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Last year, with the playoff field expanding to 14 teams and the first weekend growing to six games, the NFL coined a new term: Super wild card round.

There’s wasn’t much super about this year’s six-pack of games.

Of the half-dozen contests, four were blowouts, with margins of 16 points (Bucs over Eagles), 21 points (Chiefs over Steelers), 23 points (Ram over Cardinals), and 30 points (Bill over Patriots). Each outcome felt like even more of a splattering than the final scores would indicate.

Two games were close, with the 49ers winning in Dallas by six points and the Bengals beating the Raiders by seven. Both of those games could have been worse; the 49ers led by 16 in the second half, and the Bengals led by 14 in the first half and by 10 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The weekend also saw a resurgence of home-field advantage, with the hosts going 5-1. Last year, the home teams in the first round went 2-4.

In both conferences, the games between the No. 2 seed and the No. 7 seed weren’t competitive, raising fresh questions as to whether it makes sense to have more than 12 playoff teams. Although the seventh-seeded Colts gave the Bills a run for their money in 2020, the other three games between second and seventh seeds haven’t been close.

The good news is that the wheat and the chaff have been separated, and that the remaining teams are the best eight in football. On Saturday, the Bengals face the Titans and the 49ers visit the Packers. The next day, the Rams take on the Bucs and the Chiefs host the Bills.

Hopefully, divisional round weekend will be the “super” that the super wild card round wasn’t.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to ““Super” wild card round wasn’t

  1. Embarrassing display by my Steelers. Ben looked old and washed-up. Tomlin’s game plan was lame getting off the bus. I have a feelign next year will be a full break-down and rebuild.

  2. It was mostly a snooze fest. I’m hoping for more competitive games this weekend.

  3. That’s what happens when you water down the product out of greed. Some teams just weren’t good enough to be there in the first place (Philly, New England, Pittsburgh.) 4 out of the 6 games were blowouts. The Niners are the only exception to the rule but with that said, they have been vastly superior to the Cards the last two months and earned their place by winning against good teams down the stretch.

  4. The Monday game is ridiculous. Can’t wait to hear how many eastcoast sets switched off in the 2nd quarter.

    .. I think they should add another team and give all the division winners a bye. Have a play-in round.

  5. As a Bills fan, I hate drama. Loved no drama Saturday night. But as a football fanatic, the rest of the games were pretty boring. Cowboys had a chance at the end. Maybe that’s an exaggeration. The lady crying in the stands for America’s team pretty well summed it up. Maybe it’s time to mix up the divisions?

  6. the NFL didnt add games for “competition”, they were added for money money money money…..
    .
    this is the direction of the NFL. you dont have to like it…but is going to continue.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.