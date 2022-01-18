Titans are healthy, with Teair Tart the only player limited Tuesday

Getty Images

The Titans have not activated running back Derrick Henry back to the 53-player roster, so he did not appear on the team’s practice report Tuesday. He did practice in pads, taking another step in his return.

Henry had 237 touches for 1,091 yards and 10 touchdowns when he injured his foot in Week 8.

The Titans are healthy after a week off as they prepare for Saturday’s divisional round game.

All 53 players practiced. Defensive lineman Teair Tart (ankle) was the only one who was limited.

Defensive lineman Naquan Jones (knee) and cornerback Buster Skrine (hamstring) were full participants.