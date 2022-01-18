Todd Bowles set for interviews with Vikings, Bears before Bucs face Rams

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will be spending some time with NFC North teams before trying to stop the offensive attack of the NFC West champions.

According to multiple reports, Bowles will interview for head coaching jobs with the Vikings on Friday and the Bears on Saturday. The Bucs will then face the Rams at home in the divisional round of the playoffs on Sunday.

Bowles has already spoken to the Jaguars about their vacancy. No other teams have requested interviews with him at this point, but some teams are still compiling their interview lists so that could change.

Bowles has four years of head coaching experience, but his 24-40 record with the Jets is likely less of a draw to prospective employers than the work he’s done with Tampa’s defense over the last two seasons.