Trey Hendrickson limited in Tuesday’s practice

Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson took a step in his recovery from a concussion. He practiced on a limited basis Tuesday.

Hendrickson was diagnosed with a concussion during the wild card victory over the Raiders.

“Progressing through the concussion protocol in a positive manner,” coach Zac Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com.

Hendrickson had a sack and a tackle in 33 snaps Saturday after making 14 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 16 regular-season games.

Receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring) and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) did not practice.

Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle), cornerback Mike Hilton (ankle) and defensive end Sam Hubbard (ribs) were full participants.