Zach Ertz: We still have unfinished business and I’d love to be a part of it

Getty Images

The Cardinals’ 2021 season ended with a collapse, as the team lost five of its last six games for an early exit from the postseason.

Arizona acquired tight end Zach Ertz midseason and the move worked out well, as he caught 56 passes for 574 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. Like the rest of the Cardinals, Ertz had a forgettable night in Monday’s Wild Card matchup with the Rams, catching three passes for 21 yards.

Ertz is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, but said on Tuesday that he would like to continue with the Cardinals.

“I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team. I would love to be a part of it,” Ertz said, via Alex Weiner of SI.com. “But that just might be out of my control.”

Ertz, who turned 31 in November, should be in demand for any team that needs a tight end this offseason.

In 17 games between Philadelphia and Arizona this year, he finished with 74 receptions for 763 yards with five TDs.