2022 NFL head coaching and G.M. change tracker

The NFL changed its rules for head coaching and General Manager interviews this year and teams with vacancies are allowed to begin interviewing candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

We’ll keep track of all firings, interviews, and hirings right here, so check back often to see what moves teams are making as they get ready for the 2022 season.

Houston: Head coach David Culley was fired January 13 as was offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. Interviewed Chargers offensive coordinator and Florida Atlantic special assistant to the head coach Hines Ward. Requested interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Set to interview Gannon on January 18.

Las Vegas: Head coach Jon Gruden resigned on October 11. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia was named interim head coach. Fired General Manager Mike Mayock on Jan. 17. Requested interviews with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds. Set to interview Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly on January 20 and Ziegler on January 21.

Jacksonville: Head coach Urban Meyer was fired on December 16. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell was named interim coach. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and are expected to interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Requested interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Expected to interview former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell. Pederson is scheduled to interview with the team on December 30. Hackett and Quinn declined to interview during the regular season. Interviewed Bowles on January 3. Interviewed Caldwell January 4. Expected to interview Hackett during Packers’ playoff bye week. Interviewing Leftwich on January 7. Interviewing Moore on January 7. Set to interview former Texans head coach Bill O’Brien after January 10. Set to interview interim head coach Darrell Bevell. Set to interview O’Brien on January 13. Scheduled interview with Hackett. Set to interview Eberflus January 15.

Denver: Fired head coach Vic Fangio on January 9. Requested interview with Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Requested interviews with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Requested interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Requested interview with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Requested interview with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. Requested interview with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Requested interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Scheduled interviews with Glenn, Hackett and Getsy. Completed interview with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on January 13. Set to interview Gannon on January 19. Set to interview Mayo on January 19. Set to interview Callahan on January 20 and O’Connell on January 21.

Minnesota: Fired head coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman on January 10. Requested interviews with Patriots player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Browns executives Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Glenn Cook. Requested interview with Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek. Requested interview with Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown. Requested interview with Eagles VP of football operations Catherine Raîche. Requested interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Completed interview with Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Jan. 16. Interviewed Hackett on January 16 and set to interview Raîche. Set to interview Gannon on January 20. Set to interview Bowles on January 21. Requested interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Interviewed Raîche on January 17. Interviewed Brandon Brown on January 18. Set to interview Ryans on January 19.

Chicago: Fired head coach Matt Nagy on January 10. Requested interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Fired General Manager Ryan Pace on January 10. Requested interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Requested interview with Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown. Requested interviews with Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook. Requested interview with Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Requested interviews with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Requested interviews with Saints assistant G.M. Jeff Ireland and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen. Requested interview with Steelers VP Omar Khan. Scheduled interview with Hackett. Requested interview with Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf. Interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Cook on January 12. Set to interview Ireland January 14 and Eberflus January 17. Set to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on January 14. Requested interview with Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden. Set to interview Daboll, Frazier, and Schoen on January 16. Interviewed Jim Caldwell, Hackett and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on January 15. Requested interview with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie. Interviewing Dodds on January 17. Set to interview Wolf on Jan. 18. Set to interview Bowles on January 22.

Miami: Fired head coach Brian Flores on January 10. Requested interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. Requested interview with 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. Requested interview with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Requested interview with Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Requested interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Requested interview with Rams running backs coach/assistant head coach Thomas Brown. Set to interview Daboll and Frazier on January 16. Set to interview McDaniel January 19. Set to interview Quinn and Moore on January 20. Set to interview Joseph and Brown on January 21.

New York Giants: Announced the retirement of General Manager Dave Gettleman on January 10. Requested interviews with Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden and director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort. Requested interviews with Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen and Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. Expected to interview their assistant G.M. Kevin Abrams. Requested interview with Cardinals vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Requested interview with 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters and director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. Requested interview with Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris. Set to interview Schoen on January 12. Requested interview with Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz. Fired head coach Joe Judge on January 11. Set to interview Wilson on January 12. Set to interview Harris and Poles on January 13. Set to interview Cowden and Ossenfort on January 14. Announced they completed interview with Cardinals vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris on January 13. Interviewed Hortiz on January 15. Set to interview Peters and Carthon on January 17. Interviewed Schoen for a second time on January 18. Expected to interview Poles for a second time. Set to interview Poles for a second time on January 19.