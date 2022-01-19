Baker Mayfield: Surgery on left shoulder was a “complete success”

Getty Images

After he dealt with a torn labrum in his left shoulder for most of the season, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has officially had it repaired.

Both Mayfield and the Browns released statements on Mayfield’s surgery. Mayfield put up a video on social media calling the procedure a “complete success.”

“Had a great medical team that took care of me,” Mayfield said. “I checked that box off to get this fixed and now it’s on the way to the road to recovery.”

The Browns noted the surgery occurred in Los Angeles and has a likely full-recovery timeline of 4-6 months.

“We anticipate Baker bringing light throwing in April,” the Browns’ statement said. “He should be able to participate in the offseason program on a limited basis while a full recovery is expected by the start of training camp.”

Mayfield finished the 2021 season with a 60.5 percent completion rate, 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. General Manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski have both said they expect Mayfield to have a bounce-back season in 2022.