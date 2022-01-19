Baker Mayfield undergoing shoulder surgery today

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is undergoing surgery today to repair his injured left shoulder.

Anaheim Ducks orthopedic surgeon Orr Limpisvasti is repairing Mayfield’s torn labrum in Los Angeles.

Mayfield initially injured his shoulder in Week 2 and further injured it in Week 6. The Browns placed Mayfield on injured reserve before the team’s season finale against the Bengals after he played most of the season with a shoulder harness.

Mayfield is expected to fully recover in time for the latter stages of OTAs and mini-camp.

He is entering the final year of his rookie contract scheduled to make $18.86 million on the fifth-year option.