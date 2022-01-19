Bears complete interview with Ran Carthon

Getty Images

The Bears announced they have completed their interview with 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon.

Carthon, whose father is a former NFL player who won two Super Bowl rings, became the ninth candidate to interview for the team’s vacant General Manager position. The team has interviewed six coaching candidates.

The Bears fired General Manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after the season.

Carthon, 40, is in his first season in his current role after serving four seasons as the club’s director of pro personnel. Carthon manages the pro scouting department.

Carthon joined the 49ers in 2017 after spending five seasons as the director of pro personnel for the Rams. Before that, he was a pro scout for the Falcons from 2008-11.

Glenn Cook, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Champ Kelly, Jeff Ireland, Monti Ossenfort, Joe Schoen, Ed Dodds and Eliot Wolf are the other candidates the Bears have interviewed for the G.M. job.