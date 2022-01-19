Bears set second interview with Matt Eberflus

USA TODAY Sports

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus now appears to be a serious candidate for a pair of head coaching jobs.

According to multiple reports, Eberflus will have a second interview with the Bears next week. He first met with Chicago on January 17.

Eberflus has been with the Colts since 2018 as the club’s defensive coordinator. he previously worked with the Cowboys and Browns.

Eberflus has also drawn interest from the Jaguars, who are set to interview him for a second time on Thursday. With the Bears also interested in Eberflus, Jacksonville may want to pull the trigger sooner than later on hiring him.

As a defensive coach by trade, Eberflus will have to craft a strong offensive staff to develop a young quarterback at either destination.