Bengals sign Zach Kerr

Getty Images

After losing defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi for the rest of the season to a foot injury, the Bengals have made a move to provide depth along the D-line.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defensive tackle Zach Kerr off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Kerr appeared in seven games this season — four for San Francisco and three for Arizona. He recorded six tackles in 102 defensive snaps between the two teams.

In 2020, Kerr appeared in 13 games with four starts for the Panthers. He had 2.0 sacks, a pair of tackles for loss, and nine quarterback hits in the campaign.

Though the Cardinals were eliminated from the postseason with Monday’s loss to the Rams, now Kerr has a chance to continue on to Super Bowl LVI. But the Bengals will have a tough test in trying to slow down a fresh Derrick Henry, as the Titans’ running back likely returns for Saturday’s playoff matchup.