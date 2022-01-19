Broncos set to interview Brian Callahan on Thursday, Kevin O’Connell on Friday

Getty Images

After conducting a pair of in-person, East Coast interviews on Wednesday, the Broncos will shift back to a virtual format for a pair of head coach interviews late in the week.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Denver will meet with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on Thursday. And Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Broncos will talk with Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell on Friday.

Denver is the only vacancy with a currently known interest in either Callahan or O’Connell.

With the Bengals playing on Saturday, Thursday afternoon represents the usual low-key afternoon in any preparation week two days before a game.

Callahan has been with the Bengals since Zac Taylor took over in 2019, though Taylor calls the plays. He previously served in a variety of assistant coaching roles for the Broncos from 2010 to 2015. He’s also worked for the Lions and Raiders as a quarterbacks coach. He is the son of former Raiders head coach — and current Browns offensive line coach — Bill Callahan.

After a brief playing career, O’Connell worked for Cleveland, San Francisco, and Washington before landing with the Rams as offensive coordinator last year. He also does not call offensive plays on gameday, as that duty belongs to head coach Sean McVay.

The Broncos have interviewed several candidates with a variety of backgrounds for their head coach opening after firing Vic Fangio on Jan. 9.