Broncos set to interview Jerod Mayo, Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday

The Broncos’ search party for a new head coach reaches the East Coast on Wednesday with a pair of interviews.

According to multiple reports, the club will conduct in-person interviews with Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon on Wednesday.

Mayo’s interview will be up first in the morning and Gannon’s in the afternoon, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The Broncos’ contingent has been flying to meet with candidates near where they work.

While it’s Mayo’s first interview of the 2022 coaching cycle, it is not expected to be his last. He’s also drawn interest from the Raiders and could meet with the Texans. Mayo also met with the Eagles about their coaching vacancy in 2021.

Gannon just completed his first year as a coordinator. He met with the Texans on Tuesday and is also set to meet with the Vikings on Thursday.

Denver has already interviewed five candidates for the job, including Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Packers quarterbacks/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.