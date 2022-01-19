Cowboys-49ers draws 41.5 million viewers, most for a wild card game in seven years

Getty Images

Sunday’s game in Dallas drew a massive TV audience.

The 49ers’ win over the Cowboys generated a total of 41.5 million viewers, which made it the most-watched NFL wild card game in seven years.

The last NFL wild card game that drew more viewers was the Lions-Cowboys game in 2015. The Cowboys typically draw the biggest TV audiences of any NFL team.

The Cowboys-49ers audience consisted of 40.2 million viewers on CBS and 1.3 million on Nickelodeon, which aired a separate broadcast geared toward children.

According to @SportsTVRatings, the audiences for the other games from the weekend were 30.4 million for Eagles-Buccaneers, 28.9 million for Steelers-Chiefs, 27.7 million for Raiders-Bengals and 26.4 million for Patriots-Bills. The final audience for Monday night’s Cardinals-Rams game is not available.