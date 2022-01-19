Darrel Williams, Rashad Fenton didn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Chiefs held their first practice session of the week on Wednesday, but there were a couple of players who weren’t able to get on the field as the team prepared to face the Bills.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that running back Darrel Williams and cornerback Rashad Fenton were the only members of the active roster who didn’t participate.

Williams was limited to eight snaps in Kansas City’s 42-21 win over the Steelers in the Wild Card round. Jerick McKinnon stepped in for Williams and posted 142 yards from scrimmage while also scoring a touchdown.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed the Steelers game with a shoulder injury and his status for this weekend is unclear despite his presence at practice.

Fenton was a late scratch for that Sunday night win because of a back injury. He had 49 tackles and a forced fumble in his 14 regular season appearances.