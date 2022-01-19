Dolphins to interview Cowboys coordinators Thursday, Vance Joseph Friday

Getty Images

49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is interviewing with the Dolphins about their head coaching vacancy on Wednesday and the team will remain busy with more interviews over the rest of the week.

Thursday will bring meetings with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn while Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will be meeting with the team on Friday.

Quinn and Moore have been making the rounds this week as the team’s run to an NFC East title made them popular names on this spin of the head coaching carousel. Joseph has not lined up any other interviews, although he joins Quinn in bringing previous head coaching experience to the table.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier join Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown as other candidates who have found their way onto the radar in Miami.

UPDATE 11:03 a.m. ET: Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Brown is also set for a Friday interview with the team.