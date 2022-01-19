Dwayne Haskins: I definitely feel I can be a starter in this league

Getty Images

Washington cut former first-rounder Dwayne Haskins after less than two seasons. He started 13 games and threw 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and left with questions about his work ethic and his commitment.

Haskins’ talent has given him a second chance to try again at becoming a full-time NFL starter.

“I definitely feel like I can be a starter in this league,” Haskins said, via Will Graves of the Associated Press. “I got drafted for that reason. I really believe I have the talent to. I believe I can play with the best of them. I really just haven’t put it all together yet. And I know I have to do that if I want to put myself in a position to play.”

The Steelers took a flier on Haskins after Washington cut him Dec. 28, 2020. Haskins, the 15th overall choice in 2019, didn’t play a down in 2021.

Instead, Haskins sat back and watched Ben Roethlisberger.

“Having to play early (in Washington), I never had a chance to learn the NFL game the way it should be done and the way the Steelers wanted done,” Haskins said. “It gave me an opportunity to understand the ‘Steelers Way’ and how they wanted their quarterbacks to operate.”

Roethlisberger’s pending retirement will have the Steelers searching for a starting quarterback for the first time since 2004 when they drafted Roethlisberger with the 11th overall choice. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that “all options are on the table.”

Haskins and Mason Rudolph could get a chance to show they are the right quarterback for the job. The Steelers also could turn to a veteran quarterback via a trade.

Haskins, though, has faith he can win the job given the chance.

“(Tomlin) is looking for a guy that can move around in the pocket the way young Ben was,” Haskins said.