Eagles “expected more” from Jalen Reagor at this point

The most memorable moment of Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor‘s second NFL season came in Week 12 against the Giants, but it wasn’t memorable in a positive way.

Reagor dropped a pair of passes in or near the end zone during the fourth quarter of Philadelphia’s 13-7 loss to their divisional rivals. Reagor didn’t get benched as a result of the drops, but he didn’t really produce much before or after that game.

Reagor had 33 catches for 299 yards and two touchdowns, which didn’t represent a step forward from an underwhelming rookie year and General Manager Howie Roseman said at a Wednesday press conference that the team was looking for more from the 2020 first-round pick.

“Certainly, heading into year three, expected more from Jalen at this point,” Roseman said. “We had a chance to sit down with him after the season and had an honest conversation about the things that he needs to develop and the things that we can help him develop to continue his growth, in terms of learning from anything. We have to do that.”

The question to Roseman also involved whether the Eagles could learn something for their draft process based on how things played out with Reagor. He said the team has to look at both the “things that maybe we don’t like about our decision making” as well as things they’ve done well in order to evolve. With three picks in this year’s first round, the sooner they can do that the better.