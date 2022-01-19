Giants conducting second interview with Ryan Poles on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Giants’ search for a new General Manager could be coming to a close sooner than later.

According to multiple reports, the team is conducting a second interview with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles on Wednesday.

After conducting all first-round interviews virtually, the Giants are bringing candidates to their headquarters in New Jersey for round two. They interviewed Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen for a second time on Tuesday.

Poles has also drawn interest from the Bears and Vikings in 2022 after nearly landing the Panthers G.M. job last year.

The 36-year-old Poles has been with the Chiefs since 2009, serving in a variety of roles for the franchise — including director of college scouting and assistant director of player personnel.